Delhi schools to implement English medium sections

The new English sections will be open to students who are interested and feel ready for it. Schools need to make sure they have enough English textbooks and resources, and keep their records up to date. Local education officials will check in regularly to help schools roll this out smoothly.

Move builds on steps taken in 2014, 2018

This isn't the first time Delhi has pushed for more English teaching—it builds on steps taken back in 2014 and 2018.

By making English an option all the way through Class 12, the hope is that more students get comfortable with the language early on and feel confident when applying for colleges or jobs later.