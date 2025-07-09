Survivors narrate horrifying moments of Gujarat bridge collapse India Jul 09, 2025

A tragic night in Vadodara, Gujarat, as part of the Gambhira bridge collapsed, sending at least two trucks, a pickup van, an Eeco car, and an auto-rickshaw into the Mahisagar River.

At least nine people lost their lives and several others were injured.

The bridge, built in 1985 and vital for connecting Central Gujarat to Saurashtra, has now become a symbol of urgent questions about infrastructure safety.