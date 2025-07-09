Next Article
Survivors narrate horrifying moments of Gujarat bridge collapse
A tragic night in Vadodara, Gujarat, as part of the Gambhira bridge collapsed, sending at least two trucks, a pickup van, an Eeco car, and an auto-rickshaw into the Mahisagar River.
At least nine people lost their lives and several others were injured.
The bridge, built in 1985 and vital for connecting Central Gujarat to Saurashtra, has now become a symbol of urgent questions about infrastructure safety.
'This isn't just about 1 accident—it's a wake-up call'
With similar disasters happening before (like Morbi in 2022), people are frustrated and demanding better upkeep of bridges and roads.
For anyone who travels or cares about public safety, it's a reminder that strong infrastructure isn't optional—it's essential.