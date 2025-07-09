PM Modi receives Namibia's top civilian honour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just received Namibia's highest civilian award, the "Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis," during his first-ever trip to the country.
It's a rare moment—only the third time an Indian PM has visited Namibia.
The stop was part of a bigger tour, focused on building stronger ties between India and Africa.
India's UPI digital payments system is launching in Namibia
Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah signed four new agreements to team up on energy, healthcare, biofuels, and disaster resilience.
One cool highlight: India's UPI digital payments system is now launching in Namibia.
They also talked about sharing critical minerals and boosting defense partnerships.
India wants access to Namibian uranium for clean energy
This visit signals how serious India is about working with Africa—and especially with Namibia as a "valued and trusted partner."
For young people watching global shifts, it's big: India wants access to Namibian uranium for clean energy back home, while promising support for African development.
It's all about future-focused partnerships that could shape everything from tech to climate action.