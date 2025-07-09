PM Modi receives Namibia's top civilian honour

Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah signed four new agreements to team up on energy, healthcare, biofuels, and disaster resilience. One cool highlight: India's UPI digital payments system is now launching in Namibia. They also talked about sharing critical minerals and boosting defense partnerships.

India wants access to Namibian uranium for clean energy

This visit signals how serious India is about working with Africa—and especially with Namibia as a "valued and trusted partner."

For young people watching global shifts, it's big: India wants access to Namibian uranium for clean energy back home, while promising support for African development.

It's all about future-focused partnerships that could shape everything from tech to climate action.