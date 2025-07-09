Next Article
FDA probes food quality at MLAs's hostel
The Maharashtra FDA is looking into the Akashwani MLAs's hostel canteen in Mumbai after MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapped a worker, claiming he was served stale food.
Gaikwad said his earlier complaints were ignored, which has now sparked bigger questions about what kind of food is being served to lawmakers.
Same contractor has run the canteen for 30 years
FDA officials collected samples from the canteen and sent them to a Bandra lab—results should be out in about 16 days. Depending on what the tests show, more action could follow.
Gaikwad also pointed out that the same contractor has run the canteen for nearly 30 years, despite repeated complaints about food quality.