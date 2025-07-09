Next Article
Shocking footage: Child assaulted in Maharashtra lift
A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a man inside a lift at Patel Xenon Housing Project in Ambernath, Maharashtra.
CCTV footage shows the man slapping and biting the boy, then threatening to stab him after the elevator door closed.
The incident spilled into the lobby before security guards stepped in.
Police filed FIR 4 days later
After the attack, the boy's mother reported it to police, but they only filed an FIR four days later—after protests from the family.
The child's father said police seemed to protect the accused instead of helping them.
An investigation is ongoing.