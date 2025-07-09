Next Article
Trade union members arrested during Bharat Bandh
About 1,000 members from major trade unions marched through Madurai on Wednesday, calling for the repeal of four labor laws and better minimum wage guarantees.
The protest started at Kattabomman statue and headed toward the railway station, with participants pushing for stronger protections for workers.
National welfare board sought for job security, fair pay
Union leaders voiced strong concerns about government moves to privatize sectors like railways and education, saying it hurts service quality and makes access harder.
Inflation and high petrol prices were also big worries, with protesters highlighting how these issues squeeze everyday people.
They're asking for a national welfare board to support unorganized workers with job security and fair pay.