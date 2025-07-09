Madhya Pradesh banking services disrupted by employee strike

Bharat Bandh brings together workers from various sectors

This strike didn't just inconvenience people needing to use the bank—it also put a spotlight on bigger issues like job security and the future of public banks.

It's part of a nationwide protest called Bharat Bandh that brought together over 25 crore workers from different sectors to push back against policies seen as favoring big corporations over regular workers.

The outcome could shape how banking and jobs look for everyone going forward.