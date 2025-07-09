Madhya Pradesh banking services disrupted by employee strike
On Wednesday, banking in Madhya Pradesh took a major pause as about 40,000 public sector and rural bank employees went on strike.
With nearly 8,700 branches affected, basic services like deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and government payments were all disrupted.
The main reasons? Employees are worried about privatization and want more hiring to fill empty positions.
Bharat Bandh brings together workers from various sectors
This strike didn't just inconvenience people needing to use the bank—it also put a spotlight on bigger issues like job security and the future of public banks.
It's part of a nationwide protest called Bharat Bandh that brought together over 25 crore workers from different sectors to push back against policies seen as favoring big corporations over regular workers.
The outcome could shape how banking and jobs look for everyone going forward.