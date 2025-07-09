Bombay High Court rules on paternity testing

Kids can't be forced into such tests without their consent

Justice RM Joshi canceled an earlier order for a 12-year-old boy to get DNA tested, pointing out that the father never denied being the dad.

The court emphasized that kids can't be forced into such tests without their consent, and protecting their well-being matters more than parental disputes.

Basically, DNA tests shouldn't be routine unless paternity is actually denied—kids' welfare comes first.