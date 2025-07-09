Next Article
Bombay High Court rules on paternity testing
The Bombay High Court (Nagpur bench) has said you can't make a minor go through a DNA paternity test just because there are suspicions about the mother's fidelity.
This came up in a divorce case where the husband claimed his wife was unfaithful and wanted proof about their child.
Kids can't be forced into such tests without their consent
Justice RM Joshi canceled an earlier order for a 12-year-old boy to get DNA tested, pointing out that the father never denied being the dad.
The court emphasized that kids can't be forced into such tests without their consent, and protecting their well-being matters more than parental disputes.
Basically, DNA tests shouldn't be routine unless paternity is actually denied—kids' welfare comes first.