PM Modi engages in bilateral talks with Namibia's President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first trip to Namibia, meeting President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek.
The two leaders signed four key agreements covering healthcare, energy, biofuels, and disaster resilience.
Modi called Namibia a "valued and trusted partner," marking a big step for India's presence in Africa.
Namibia is rich in uranium, lithium, and rare earths—essential for India's clean energy ambitions.
With India set to roll out UPI payments there and start direct diamond imports (good news for the jewelry industry), the partnership is getting practical benefits too.
Indian investments in Namibia are now close to $800 million, showing how serious both countries are about working together long-term.