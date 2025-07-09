PM Modi engages in bilateral talks with Namibia's President

Indian investments in Namibia are now close to $800 million

Namibia is rich in uranium, lithium, and rare earths—essential for India's clean energy ambitions.

With India set to roll out UPI payments there and start direct diamond imports (good news for the jewelry industry), the partnership is getting practical benefits too.

Indian investments in Namibia are now close to $800 million, showing how serious both countries are about working together long-term.