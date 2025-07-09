Uber integrates Mumbai Metro ticketing and airport access

This update is part of Uber's push for smoother travel across Mumbai. Soon, you'll also see Airport Priority Access for faster pickups from the P6 level—no more waiting forever after landing.

Other upcoming features in Uber app

Commuters can look forward to Courier XL for big parcels (up to 750kg), Uber Pet rides so your furry friends can tag along, and upcoming options like "Wait & Save" for cheaper fares if you don't mind waiting a bit longer.

There's also "Price Lock" to keep fares steady on your regular routes and an easy-to-use "Uber for Seniors" mode designed with older users in mind.