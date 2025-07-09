Uber integrates Mumbai Metro ticketing and airport access
Uber just made getting around Mumbai a bit easier—you can now book Metro tickets right inside the Uber app.
This feature, rolled out with ONDC, brings both rides and metro access together in one place.
Metro ticketing integrated into Uber app
This update is part of Uber's push for smoother travel across Mumbai.
Soon, you'll also see Airport Priority Access for faster pickups from the P6 level—no more waiting forever after landing.
Other upcoming features in Uber app
Commuters can look forward to Courier XL for big parcels (up to 750kg), Uber Pet rides so your furry friends can tag along, and upcoming options like "Wait & Save" for cheaper fares if you don't mind waiting a bit longer.
There's also "Price Lock" to keep fares steady on your regular routes and an easy-to-use "Uber for Seniors" mode designed with older users in mind.