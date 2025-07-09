Massive strike by power sector workers

Workers hope their unified stand will make policymakers rethink reforms

The strike brought together contract staff, junior engineers, and senior engineers from more than 20 cities—including Lucknow, Varanasi, and Delhi.

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) urged the government to drop its privatization plans, with Chairman Shailendra Dubey saying these changes put both jobs and consumer interests at risk.

Workers hope their unified stand will make policymakers rethink these reforms.