Massive strike by power sector workers
On Wednesday, over 27 lakh power sector employees across India went on strike, pushing back against the government's privatization plans and new labor policies.
The movement was especially strong in Uttar Pradesh, where around one lakh workers protested moves to privatize local electricity distribution companies.
The strike brought together contract staff, junior engineers, and senior engineers from more than 20 cities—including Lucknow, Varanasi, and Delhi.
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) urged the government to drop its privatization plans, with Chairman Shailendra Dubey saying these changes put both jobs and consumer interests at risk.
Workers hope their unified stand will make policymakers rethink these reforms.