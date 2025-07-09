Next Article
UP: Flood alert issued amid rising Yamuna water levels
Heavy monsoon rains have pushed up water levels in the Yamuna and Ganga rivers, leading to a flood alert in Prayagraj.
The Yamuna rose by over a meter in just one day and is still climbing, while the Ganga is also swelling—though both are still below the official danger mark.
Low-lying areas already seeing floodwater
Low-lying neighborhoods like Kachhari and Jhunsi are already seeing floodwater creep in, putting thousands at risk.
Authorities have marked 47 villages as especially vulnerable.
The administration has set up 88 flood outposts and sent out health teams, with disaster response crews on standby for quick help or evacuations if things get worse.