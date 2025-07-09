China's alleged propaganda campaign against Rafale jets India Jul 09, 2025

Retired Lieutenant General K.J.S. Dhillon claims China used its embassies to push false stories about French Rafale fighter jets after Operation Sindoor.

He says, "Chinese propaganda through their embassies [is] trying to prove that their weapon systems are better than the French systems or Russian systems or Indian systems."

The goal? To make Rafales look bad and influence which jets other countries buy.