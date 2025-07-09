Tragic aftermath of Gujarat bridge collapse
A tragic bridge collapse in Vadodara, Gujarat has left nine people dead and injured.
A heartbreaking video of a mother pleading for help as her child drowned has been shared.
The family was traveling to Bagdana when the incident happened.
So far, nine people have been rescued, while rescue operations are ongoing.
Modi, Patel announce compensation
Prime Minister Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for the injured; Chief Minister Patel added another ₹4 lakh per victim and ordered a technical investigation into why the bridge failed.
Rescue crews are using cranes to recover vehicles from the river below.
The Gambhira bridge, built in 1985, had safety concerns flagged earlier—and a new one was already approved before this disaster happened.