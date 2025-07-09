Tragic aftermath of Gujarat bridge collapse

Modi, Patel announce compensation

Prime Minister Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for the injured; Chief Minister Patel added another ₹4 lakh per victim and ordered a technical investigation into why the bridge failed.

Rescue crews are using cranes to recover vehicles from the river below.

The Gambhira bridge, built in 1985, had safety concerns flagged earlier—and a new one was already approved before this disaster happened.