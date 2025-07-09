Next Article
Tragic suicide of family in Karnataka over financial disputes
In Belagavi, Karnataka, three members of the Kuradekar family—Santosh, Suvarna, and Mangala—died by suicide on Tuesday.
Another sister, Sunanda, is in critical condition.
The incident is tied to ongoing harassment over a chit fund dispute involving gold given to a man named Raju Kudatarkar.
Santosh's note to police
Neighbors called police after noticing something was wrong at the Kuradekar home.
Officers found a suicide note from Santosh describing severe pressure from creditors and threats over a financial dispute.
He asked authorities to recover their gold and take action against those responsible.
Police have registered a case and are investigating both the suicides and the allegations made in the note.