Former Arunachal MLA dies in elephant attack
Kapchen Rajkumar, former MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, lost his life on Wednesday after being attacked by a wild elephant while walking between Namsang village and Deomali town in Tirap district.
He was 65 and leaves behind his wife and several children.
The news has left the local community mourning.
Rajkumar remembered as a leader committed to Tirap's development
Born in Namsang in 1960, Rajkumar served as Khonsa North's MLA from 1985 to 1990.
He studied at Ramakrishna Mission School and later trained as a commercial pilot in Delhi.
Known for his dedication to Tirap's development, he was remembered fondly by leaders—Chief Minister Pema Khandu called his passing a "profound loss" for the state.
Last rites on Thursday
The state government announced financial support for Rajkumar's family, with condolences pouring in from officials.
His last rites are set for Thursday in his hometown of Namsang.