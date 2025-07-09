Odisha implements fail system for Class 5, 8 exams
Odisha is rolling out a "fail and repeat" rule for students in Classes 5 and 8.
Now, if you don't clear your annual exams, you might have to repeat the year—ending the old policy where everyone moved up no matter what.
This move follows a new national guideline that lets schools hold students back in these key grades.
What happens if a student fails exam?
If someone fails their Class 5 or 8 exams, they'll get extra help from teachers and another shot at the test within two months.
Still can't pass? Then, they'll stay in the same class for another year.
The idea is to give support—not punishment—so no one gets kicked out before finishing elementary school.
Other states that have adopted this system
This change matches a wider shift happening across India since late 2024, with states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh making similar moves.
But not everyone's on board; places like Kerala are still against holding exams this early on.