Protect your Aadhaar: Simple ways to avoid misuse
What's the story
Aadhaar, a unique identification number issued by the Indian government, is crucial for various services and transactions. However, its misuse can lead to identity theft and financial fraud. Protecting your Aadhaar information is essential to prevent unauthorized access and ensure your personal data remains secure. This article provides practical tips to safeguard your Aadhaar from potential misuse.
Privacy
Keep your Aadhaar details confidential
Never share your Aadhaar number or related details with unverified sources. Be cautious when providing this information online or over the phone. Always verify the authenticity of the requestor before sharing any details. Keeping your Aadhaar information confidential reduces the risk of it being used for fraudulent activities.
Masked copies
Use Masked Aadhar copies
When submitting a copy of your Aadhaar, opt for a masked version that conceals its first eight digits. This way, your full number remains protected while allowing for the required verification, greatly minimizing the risk of misuse. Only the last four digits remain visible, striking the perfect balance between security and fulfilling verification requirements. It's an excellent protection against identity theft and illicit access to your data.
Monitoring
Regularly monitor your financial statements
It is imperative to regularly check your bank statements and credit reports for any transactions you didn't authorize and are associated with your Aadhaar number. This way, you can quickly catch and respond to any shady activity. This way, you can avoid a financial loss and protect your personal information from being misused, adding an additional layer of protection to your identity.
Biometric locking
Enable biometric locking on UIDAI portal
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers an important security feature for Aadhaar cardholders - biometric locking. This unique feature enables users to lock and unlock their fingerprint and iris data temporarily. By using this lock, Aadhaar cardholders can easily prevent the misuse of their biometric data. It acts as a strong shield, ensuring the biometric data associated with your Aadhaar isn't accessed/used without your permission.
Reporting
Report any suspicious activity immediately
If you spot any unauthorized access or misuse involving your Aadhaar, it is important to report it immediately. Go through official channels of UIDAI, like their website or helpline numbers. Quick action on your part can greatly minimize the risks of such incidents. It also prevents further exploitation of your personal information, keeping your identity safe from potential threats.