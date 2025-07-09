Protect your Aadhaar: Simple ways to avoid misuse

Aadhaar, a unique identification number issued by the Indian government, is crucial for various services and transactions. However, its misuse can lead to identity theft and financial fraud. Protecting your Aadhaar information is essential to prevent unauthorized access and ensure your personal data remains secure. This article provides practical tips to safeguard your Aadhaar from potential misuse.

Privacy Keep your Aadhaar details confidential Never share your Aadhaar number or related details with unverified sources. Be cautious when providing this information online or over the phone. Always verify the authenticity of the requestor before sharing any details. Keeping your Aadhaar information confidential reduces the risk of it being used for fraudulent activities.

Masked copies Use Masked Aadhar copies When submitting a copy of your Aadhaar, opt for a masked version that conceals its first eight digits. This way, your full number remains protected while allowing for the required verification, greatly minimizing the risk of misuse. Only the last four digits remain visible, striking the perfect balance between security and fulfilling verification requirements. It's an excellent protection against identity theft and illicit access to your data.

Monitoring Regularly monitor your financial statements It is imperative to regularly check your bank statements and credit reports for any transactions you didn't authorize and are associated with your Aadhaar number. This way, you can quickly catch and respond to any shady activity. This way, you can avoid a financial loss and protect your personal information from being misused, adding an additional layer of protection to your identity.

Biometric locking Enable biometric locking on UIDAI portal The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers an important security feature for Aadhaar cardholders - biometric locking. This unique feature enables users to lock and unlock their fingerprint and iris data temporarily. By using this lock, Aadhaar cardholders can easily prevent the misuse of their biometric data. It acts as a strong shield, ensuring the biometric data associated with your Aadhaar isn't accessed/used without your permission.