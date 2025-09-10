ECI directs Bihar CEO to accept Aadhaar for SIR
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directions to accept the Aadhaar card as the 12th document for inclusion in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR). "The Aadhaar Card shall be treated as the 12th document, in addition to the 11 documents... The Aadhaar Card is to be accepted and utilized as proof of identity and not as proof of citizenship," the ECI said in a letter to the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).
SC directive
Supreme Court's clarification on Aadhaar's role
The Supreme Court had earlier directed the ECI to accept Aadhaar as a "12th document" for voter registration in Bihar. However, it clarified that Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship and allowed the ECI to verify its authenticity. The court's order emphasized that while Aadhaar can establish identity, it does not confer any rights or proof of citizenship or domicile status.
Compliance enforcement
ECI's directive to Bihar Chief Electoral Officer
In its communication to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, the ECI also stressed strict compliance with its Aadhaar directive. It directed the immediate dissemination of this information to all district election officers and related authorities. The poll panel warned that any non-compliance with these directives would be dealt with seriously.
Legal provisions
Legal recognition of Aadhaar in voter registration
Notably, Section 23(4) of the Representation of People Act, 1950, already recognizes Aadhaar as a document for establishing identity. The SIR enumeration form also has an Aadhaar field, which can be pre-filled or voluntarily filled by applicants. In June, the ECI announced the SIR. The notification required electors to submit one of 11 specified documents for identity verification, excluding commonly-held documents like Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards. This exclusion sparked widespread concern and was ultimately challenged in the SC.