ECI directs Bihar CEO to accept Aadhaar for SIR 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directions to accept the Aadhaar card as the 12th document for inclusion in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR). "The Aadhaar Card shall be treated as the 12th document, in addition to the 11 documents... The Aadhaar Card is to be accepted and utilized as proof of identity and not as proof of citizenship," the ECI said in a letter to the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

SC directive Supreme Court's clarification on Aadhaar's role The Supreme Court had earlier directed the ECI to accept Aadhaar as a "12th document" for voter registration in Bihar. However, it clarified that Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship and allowed the ECI to verify its authenticity. The court's order emphasized that while Aadhaar can establish identity, it does not confer any rights or proof of citizenship or domicile status.

Compliance enforcement ECI's directive to Bihar Chief Electoral Officer In its communication to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, the ECI also stressed strict compliance with its Aadhaar directive. It directed the immediate dissemination of this information to all district election officers and related authorities. The poll panel warned that any non-compliance with these directives would be dealt with seriously.