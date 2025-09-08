Actors target Rupali Ganguly for media attention, says 'Anupamaa' producer

Rajan Shahi, the producer of the hit TV show Anupamaa , has strongly defended lead actor Rupali Ganguly amid allegations of her being "insecure" and "toxic." In a recent interview with Screen, he called her "a very soft target." He said that when people criticize Ganguly, they get media attention. Shahi also revealed that he had to throw an actor off the set for badmouthing the show and running a smear campaign.

Anger When Shahi ousted an actor from the show Shahi said, "When people badmouth Rupali Ganguly, they will get covered in the media. I know an actor who used to invite journalists home to badmouth about Anupamaa." "I had thrown him out of the set at 2:30pm. There was an incident, and nobody knows about this, so I don't want to talk much about this." "After which, he ran a smear campaign against the show. Why didn't you speak when you were a part of the show?"

Defense Shahi on why Ganguly is targeted Shahi said, "Nobody is perfect; even Rupali might be at fault in places. When you work together issues are bound to happen. I always keep telling her not to get affected and focus on her work." "5-6 actors who have spoken against Rupali; what will they do once their articles die down in a few days?" "Some actors behave so immaturely; Rupali, I and the team laugh at them sometimes when they make faces."

Casting When Ganguly insisted on doing 'Anupamaa' Shahi also shared how he cast Ganguly in Anupamaa. He said, "When discussions for Anupamaa began, Rupali's name came up, but I wasn't sure if she would do it. I had heard that she had taken a sabbatical." "Later, she came to meet me and said, 'You have to cast me.' And I said, 'Rupali this is perfect for you.' The beauty of it was that we sat and had a long conversation about how we both evolved since 1999."