Alicia Vikander's path to fame and influence in America

From being a Swedish actor to a cultural icon in America, Alicia Vikander has done it all with her versatile acting prowess and one-of-a-kind aura. From the European cinema to Hollywood , Vikander's journey has been nothing short of a dream- the kind of performance to get you critical acclaim and the ability to reach out to everyone. Here's how she became a cultural figure in the US.

#1 Breakthrough role in 'Ex Machina' Vikander's role as Ava in Ex Machina was instrumental in making her the force she is today. The success of the film demonstrated her prowess in playing layered characters with such depth and nuance. Everyone lauded her performance for its subtlety and emotional range, making her a household name among Americans. The character paved the way for bigger prospects in Hollywood, and the rest is history.

#2 Oscar win for 'The Danish Girl' Winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Danish Girl cemented Vikander's place as an accomplished actor. Her portrayal of Gerda Wegener proved her ability to take on difficult roles with grace and authenticity. The Oscar win not only boosted her career but also upped her visibility in the American cultural milieu, making her a household name.

#3 Diverse roles across genres Vikander's knack for adjusting to different genres has kept her in the game. Be it action-loaded flicks like Tomb Raider or period dramas like Tulip Fever, she has always been able to do justice to her roles in various forms of cinema. This versatility has also won her a huge fan following, only making her a bigger cultural icon.