JLR could be losing ₹60cr per day due to cyberattack

British luxury subsidiary of Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) , has been hit by a major cyberattack. The incident has prompted the company to extend its system shutdown, which was first implemented on September 2. The attack has reportedly impacted "some data," but the specific details of what information was compromised remain undisclosed.

Ongoing investigation JLR conducting forensic investigation In the wake of the cyberattack, JLR has assured that it is working with cybersecurity experts to restart its global applications. The company is also conducting a forensic investigation into the incident. "We will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted," JLR said, adding that relevant authorities have been informed about the breach.

Operational disruption Timing of the attack is particularly concerning The cyberattack has had a major impact on JLR's operations, disrupting production and sales. The timing of the attack is particularly concerning as it coincides with one of the automaker's busiest sales periods in September. British media reports suggest that the breach could be costing JLR up to £5 million (approximately ₹60 crore) per day.