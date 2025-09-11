'Demon Slayer' movie gets ready to storm Indian box office

The Japanese animated film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle , is set to create history at the Indian box office . Scheduled for a Friday, September 12 release, it has already broken records with its pre-sale numbers, which have crossed ₹10cr for just the first day. This puts it on the path to becoming the highest-grossing non-Hollywood film in India.

Record-breaking sales 'Infinity Castle' outshines 'Suzume,' 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' The film's pre-sale performance has surpassed that of other successful foreign releases in India like Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which had lifetime grosses of around ₹10cr each. The demand for Infinity Castle has driven ticket sales to nearly ₹15cr even with a day left for its release, per Sacnilk. This trend indicates a growing interest among Indian audiences in international films, especially Japanese animation.

Animation milestone Changing trends in Indian cinema Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is setting a new standard for animated films in India. With over 5,00,000 tickets sold on Book My Show, it is expected to have one of the biggest opening weekends for a non-Indian film this year. This success reflects a significant change in Indian moviegoers' preferences toward diverse and international content. With a U/A certificate and a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, it's suitable for all.

Box office triumph 'Infinity Castle' leaves behind 'The Conjuring' Infinity Castle has not only broken pre-sale records but also outperformed other recent foreign releases in India. It has already surpassed The Conjuring: Last Rites, another high-grossing international film in the country. This achievement suggests a robust market for Japanese animated films in India, supported by a loyal fan base.