'Demon Slayer' movie gets ready to storm Indian box office
What's the story
The Japanese animated film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle, is set to create history at the Indian box office. Scheduled for a Friday, September 12 release, it has already broken records with its pre-sale numbers, which have crossed ₹10cr for just the first day. This puts it on the path to becoming the highest-grossing non-Hollywood film in India.
Record-breaking sales
'Infinity Castle' outshines 'Suzume,' 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0'
The film's pre-sale performance has surpassed that of other successful foreign releases in India like Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which had lifetime grosses of around ₹10cr each. The demand for Infinity Castle has driven ticket sales to nearly ₹15cr even with a day left for its release, per Sacnilk. This trend indicates a growing interest among Indian audiences in international films, especially Japanese animation.
Animation milestone
Changing trends in Indian cinema
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is setting a new standard for animated films in India. With over 5,00,000 tickets sold on Book My Show, it is expected to have one of the biggest opening weekends for a non-Indian film this year. This success reflects a significant change in Indian moviegoers' preferences toward diverse and international content. With a U/A certificate and a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, it's suitable for all.
Box office triumph
'Infinity Castle' leaves behind 'The Conjuring'
Infinity Castle has not only broken pre-sale records but also outperformed other recent foreign releases in India. It has already surpassed The Conjuring: Last Rites, another high-grossing international film in the country. This achievement suggests a robust market for Japanese animated films in India, supported by a loyal fan base.
Future impact
What does this mean for Japanese films?
The impending release of Infinity Castle may open doors for more Japanese films in the Indian market. Its success could encourage other international filmmakers to consider India as a viable option for wider distribution. The film's performance is likely to inspire a diverse array of cinematic experiences and enhance India's cultural repertoire through this global engagement.