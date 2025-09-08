'Demon Slayer' movie sets record with 5am shows in India

'Demon Slayer' to have 5:20am shows in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:22 pm Sep 08, 2025

The much-anticipated Japanese anime film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle, is set to make history in India with its early morning screenings. The film will be screened as early as 5:20am in select theaters across Mumbai, making it the first Japanese film to have such early-morning shows in the country. This trend is also being adopted by other metro cities like Bengaluru and Delhi.