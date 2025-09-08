Next Article
NewsBytes Recommends: 'Janaawar' on ZEE5--Bhuvan Arora shines in this gritty drama
"Janaawar - The Beast Within," a new Hindi crime drama set to stream on ZEE5, puts Bhuvan Arora in the spotlight as Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar.
The story kicks off with a headless corpse, missing gold, and a vanished man—pulling Hemant into a tough investigation that also exposes deep-rooted biases he faces as an officer from a marginalized community.
Arora's performance elevates the narrative
Arora brings real heart to his role, making Hemant feel both strong and vulnerable.
Beyond the crime drama thrills, "Janaawar" weaves in thoughtful social commentary about struggles often ignored by society, making it both gripping and meaningful for viewers looking for more than just another mystery.