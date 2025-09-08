Howard Stern exits SiriusXM after 19 years, leaving Andy Cohen winging Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

Howard Stern, the legendary radio host who helped define satellite radio, has left SiriusXM after almost two decades.

His sudden exit on September 8, 2025, caught everyone off guard—Andy Cohen even had to jump in as host last-minute.

"This was supposed to be a cleaner hand off. I'm kind of winging it," Cohen shared, calling it "a surreal morning here."

Stern first joined Sirius in 2006 and signed a massive $500 million contract extension back in 2020.