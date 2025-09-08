Abhay Deol doesn't want kids, says 'why bring child into...'
What's the story
Actor Abhay Deol recently revealed that he doesn't want to have kids. Speaking on Jai Madaan's YouTube channel, he said, "I don't want to have children. If I were to settle down, then I would adopt over having my own because I just look at the world and I think, 'Why would I bring a child into this?'" "I am happy, but the planet can't be burdened with such an exploding population."
Parenting apprehensions
His fears about becoming a parent
Deol also expressed his fears about becoming a parent. He said, "I might be controlling and possessive than what I actually am if I had a child." "I might lose my sense of easy-going and relaxed, I might be always on edge, protective, possessive." "We were very protected growing up and I might reflect that on my own child."
Relationship perspective
'In nature...no one is judging you'
The Dev.D star has also spoken about his views on marriage. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, he said that he would rather stay single than feel miserable after marriage. He said, "In nature, you love, you don't love, no one is judging you for having more than one partner." "I'd rather be single and lonely than coupled up and miserable."
Family background
He spoke about his childhood around famous cousins
Deol also reminisced about his childhood in a joint family with actors Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. He said, "At home, in the beginning, it was never like somebody is a star, they were like papa, uncle, bhaiya for us." "It is when you grow up that you realize that hum alag hain (we are different)." On the work front, he was last seen in Trial By Fire (2023) and will next be seen in Bun Tikki.