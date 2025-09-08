Abhay Deol doesn't want kids, says 'why bring child into...'

Actor Abhay Deol recently revealed that he doesn't want to have kids. Speaking on Jai Madaan's YouTube channel, he said, "I don't want to have children. If I were to settle down, then I would adopt over having my own because I just look at the world and I think, 'Why would I bring a child into this?'" "I am happy, but the planet can't be burdened with such an exploding population."

Parenting apprehensions His fears about becoming a parent Deol also expressed his fears about becoming a parent. He said, "I might be controlling and possessive than what I actually am if I had a child." "I might lose my sense of easy-going and relaxed, I might be always on edge, protective, possessive." "We were very protected growing up and I might reflect that on my own child."

Relationship perspective 'In nature...no one is judging you' The Dev.D star has also spoken about his views on marriage. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, he said that he would rather stay single than feel miserable after marriage. He said, "In nature, you love, you don't love, no one is judging you for having more than one partner." "I'd rather be single and lonely than coupled up and miserable."