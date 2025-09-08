'Ek Tha Tiger' becomes 1st Indian film at spy museum
Salman Khan's 2012 film "Ek Tha Tiger" has become the first Indian movie featured at Washington, D.C.'s International Spy Museum.
It now sits alongside other celebrated international spy films, marking a big moment for Hindi cinema.
Director Kabir Khan learned about this recently
Director Kabir Khan only heard about this milestone from fans who spotted the film's poster among legendary spy movies during their visit.
The movie, known for its grounded action and minimal VFX, introduced audiences to RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore—aka Tiger.
Film's legacy and impact on Bollywood
"Ek Tha Tiger" didn't just break Bollywood norms; it kicked off the YRF Spy Universe, spawning sequels like "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Tiger 3."
The film helped boost Salman Khan's global reputation and showed that Bollywood stories can make waves far beyond India.