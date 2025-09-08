Next Article
Giorgio Armani's funeral today; all stores closing for afternoon
Legendary designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away last week at 91, will be laid to rest beside his family in Rivalta, Italy, on Monday.
As a mark of respect, all Armani stores will close for the afternoon.
Armani's partner reveals details of the funeral
Armani's partner Pantaleo Dell'Orco shared that the family will hold a private farewell: "We will say goodbye to him as a family and then move forward as he would have wanted."
Tributes have poured in from around the world. His legacy lives on with upcoming exhibitions and a Milan Fashion Week show still planned, celebrating 50 years of his business.