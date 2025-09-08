LOADING...

Giorgio Armani's funeral today; all stores closing for afternoon

Entertainment

Legendary designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away last week at 91, will be laid to rest beside his family in Rivalta, Italy, on Monday.
As a mark of respect, all Armani stores will close for the afternoon.

Armani's partner reveals details of the funeral

Armani's partner Pantaleo Dell'Orco shared that the family will hold a private farewell: "We will say goodbye to him as a family and then move forward as he would have wanted."
Tributes have poured in from around the world. His legacy lives on with upcoming exhibitions and a Milan Fashion Week show still planned, celebrating 50 years of his business.