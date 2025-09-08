Ali laundered funds through 'benami' company: Vashu Bhagnani drops bombshell

The ongoing dispute between producer Vashu Bhagnani and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has taken a new turn with fresh allegations of financial misconduct. On Monday, Bhagnani accused Zafar of running a benami company and money laundering through Jolly Jumper Films LLC, which he claims is registered in Abu Dhabi but operated from Andheri, Mumbai. This tussle stems from their time working together on Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff -starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Allegations This is what the producer said Speaking to ANI, Bhagnani said, "See, basically, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra run a company called AAZ Films. We collaborated on a film, where my role was to provide the capital while they were responsible for production and direction." "It was mutually agreed how much the film would be made for, and I had no interference in their work. The entire industry knows this."

Discovery Bigger financial conspiracy at play, alleges Bhagnani Bhagnani continued, "Later, I came to know they also have a company in Abu Dhabi called Jolly Jumper, which is associated with (Zafar). Initially, I thought it was one of their group companies." "But only two months ago, I discovered that this company is actually registered under the name of his assistant and is being run anonymously." "There's a far bigger financial conspiracy at play. I've reasons to believe that Jolly Jumper Films LLC is being misused for illegal transactions."

Financial discrepancies Budget inflated by ₹70-80 crore, claims producer Bhagnani also alleged that the budget for their film was inflated by nearly ₹80 crore, with subsidies misused and accounts left unsettled. He claimed, "On paper, the film went nearly ₹70-80 crore over budget." "Despite repeated requests for almost 11 months, their accountant has refused to provide final statements. Instead, they have been spreading in the market that they were never the producers, only the directors."