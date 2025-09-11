'Harry Potter' fanfic 'ALCHEMISED' sells movie rights for $3 million

Plot details

Originally published on Archive Of Our Own (AO3), ALCHEMISED explored a forbidden love story between Granger and Malfoy. Initially, it was set in the Dramione subgenre of Harry Potter fanfiction but has since evolved into a dark romance. The revised version is set in a world of necromancers. It follows Helen Marino, an alchemist and healer who carries long-buried secrets within her mind. She is sent to the withering estate of a necromancer tasked with exploring her forgotten past.