'Harry Potter' fanfic 'ALCHEMISED' sells movie rights for $3 million
What's the story
SenLinYu's novel ALCHEMISED, a dark fantasy novel which originally started out as a fanfiction featuring Harry Potter characters Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, has been acquired by Legendary Entertainment for $3 million. The deal is reportedly the biggest ever for a new book's movie rights, excluding inflation adjustments. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, SenLinYu said they felt honored by Legendary's enthusiasm for the project and were excited to see the world of Paladia brought to life.
Plot details
More about the fanfiction novel
Originally published on Archive Of Our Own (AO3), ALCHEMISED explored a forbidden love story between Granger and Malfoy. Initially, it was set in the Dramione subgenre of Harry Potter fanfiction but has since evolved into a dark romance. The revised version is set in a world of necromancers. It follows Helen Marino, an alchemist and healer who carries long-buried secrets within her mind. She is sent to the withering estate of a necromancer tasked with exploring her forgotten past.
Author's portfolio
SenLinYu's other works and successful adaptations
SenLinYu is also known for her other popular works on AO3, including a Harry Potter x Handmaid's Tale crossover titled Manacled and a Star Wars story featuring Ben Solo (Kylo Ren) and Rey. These works have garnered millions of views worldwide. The upcoming film adaptation of ALCHEMISED will join the ranks of other successful fanfiction adaptations like Fifty Shades of Grey and the After series.