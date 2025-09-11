Punjab floods: Salman sends 25 rescue boats; to adopt villages 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has joined the relief efforts for flood-affected areas in Punjab through his NGO, Being Human. The foundation has sent 25 rescue boats to the worst-hit regions of Ajnala, Firozpur, Gurdaspur, and surrounding villages, per Mid-Day. He is also planning to adopt some of the affected villages. The details have come out after the superstar expressed his concern over the situation on Bigg Boss recently.

Long-term plans Khan's foundation to adopt border villages The next step for the foundation is to distribute food. The actor has asked his team to prepare 25,000 ration packets with two types of dal, rice, wheat, mixed masala, sugar, and tea leaves. "As soon as the local authorities give the go-ahead, these packets will reach the cities and towns," a source told Mid-Day. Punjab Tourism Chairman Deepak Bali confirmed that Khan's foundation will adopt flood-hit border villages near Husainiwala once the situation stabilizes, reported India Today.

Health initiatives Long-term rehabilitation plans in place In addition to food distribution, Khan is also focused on long-term rehabilitation plans for the state. He has arranged for five lakh tablets of Doxycycline and Azithromycin, which are antibiotics, and chlorine tablets to disinfect water. The Being Human team has also roped in private doctors who will visit villages once the water recedes.

Community involvement Mobilizing local fan clubs for help Khan has also mobilized his local fan clubs in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Punjab to identify families affected by the floods and relay that information to his team. Despite shooting for Battle of Galwan in Ladakh, he is reportedly constantly in touch with his team and monitoring the progress of their relief efforts.