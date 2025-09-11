Next Article
Why Bollywood icons are heading to court
Bollywood celebs are heading to court to stop AI and deepfake tech from misusing their faces and names.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently took action against fake websites, while Abhishek Bachchan filed a petition shortly after.
Even icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor are joining the legal push, as courts step in to help protect their identities.
Understanding the issue
Personality rights let people control how their name, image, or voice is used commercially—a big deal for celebs whose fame is their livelihood.
With AI making it easy to fake anyone online, more stars are turning to the law for protection.
As advocate Zameer Nathani puts it, judicial support is becoming essential in our digital age.