Is Doctor Strange missing from Avengers: Doomsday? Cast speculations
Doctor Strange fans, brace yourselves—Benedict Cumberbatch isn't on the official cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, and he even joked about his absence in a recent interview.
This has everyone buzzing about whether the Sorcerer Supreme will show up later, with some speculating he could appear in the sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.
Meanwhile, here's what's coming up in the MCU
Before Doomsday lands in theaters on December 18, 2026, Marvel's rolling out new stories: Ironheart drops on Disney+ June 24, 2025; Fantastic Four makes its MCU debut July 25, 2025; and Eyes of Wakanda (an animated series) arrives August 6, 2025.
After Doomsday, get ready for Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027—plus more Spider-Man with Tom Holland.
The MCU isn't slowing down anytime soon!