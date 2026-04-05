Heavy snowfall closes more than 140 roads in Lahaul-Spiti district
India
A fresh round of snowfall just brought life to a halt in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district: more than 140 roads are closed, and popular routes like Darcha-Shinkula Pass and Rohtang Pass-Koksar are blocked.
Police are urging tourists to head somewhere safer, like Manali, until things clear up.
IMD warns of storms in Himachal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says rain and snow will keep coming until April 11, with storms expected in places like Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla.
Temperatures might jump by a few degrees for now, but will drop again soon.
Police had advised tourists to return toward safer locations, including Manali.