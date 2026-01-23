Heavy snowfall grounds flights and shuts roads in Jammu & Kashmir

Why does this matter?

If you had travel plans in or out of J&K today, you're probably out of luck: 26 flights to places like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have been canceled by airlines including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and more.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway is also closed, with road movement stopped at JakhChowk.

Airlines are telling passengers to expect delays or opt for rebooking or refunds—and definitely check your flight status before heading out.