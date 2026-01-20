Helium cylinder blast at Tamil Nadu festival leaves 1 dead, 18 hurt
India
A helium cylinder exploded during the Thenpennai River Festival in Manalurpettai, Tamil Nadu on Monday, killing one person and injuring 18 others.
The blast happened while balloons were being filled for the event.
Quick response and calls for support
Eighteen people were injured, while the victim who lost his life has not been identified.
AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami shared condolences and urged the government to offer immediate help to affected families, saying he hopes everyone recovers soon.