Himachal Pradesh: 116 lives lost due to monsoon mayhem
Monsoon rains have hit Himachal Pradesh hard this season, with 116 lives lost and damages topping ₹1,230 crore between June 20 and July 18.
Most deaths were due to flash floods, landslides, cloudbursts, and dangerous road conditions leading to accidents.
More rain expected in coming days
The worst-hit districts—Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti—have seen roads washed out and water supplies disrupted.
Homes and crops have been damaged, and the risk isn't over yet.
With more rain expected, authorities are warning everyone to stay alert for further flash floods and landslides.
Rescue teams are still working around the clock to help those affected.