Himachal Pradesh: 116 lives lost due to monsoon mayhem

More rain expected in coming days

The worst-hit districts—Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti—have seen roads washed out and water supplies disrupted.

Homes and crops have been damaged, and the risk isn't over yet.

With more rain expected, authorities are warning everyone to stay alert for further flash floods and landslides.

Rescue teams are still working around the clock to help those affected.