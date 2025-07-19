Indus Water Treaty: How its suspension will impact Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has warned that India suspending the Indus Water Treaty will hit Pakistan hard, especially its farmers. He put it simply: "blood and water cannot go along," stressing that fighting terrorism is a top priority.

Treaty crucial for Pakistan's agriculture The Indus Water Treaty from 1960 lets Pakistan use river water crucial for its agriculture—think food for 237 million people.

India's move comes after repeated cross-border terror attacks, including the recent Pahalgam attack.

More food shortages, higher prices Without this water, Pakistan could see major drops in crops like cotton, rice, and wheat.

That means more food shortages and higher prices in a country already struggling with inflation and energy issues.

Borrowing money to cover imports might get tougher too.