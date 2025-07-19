Indus Water Treaty: How its suspension will impact Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has warned that India suspending the Indus Water Treaty will hit Pakistan hard, especially its farmers.
He put it simply: "blood and water cannot go along," stressing that fighting terrorism is a top priority.
Treaty crucial for Pakistan's agriculture
The Indus Water Treaty from 1960 lets Pakistan use river water crucial for its agriculture—think food for 237 million people.
India's move comes after repeated cross-border terror attacks, including the recent Pahalgam attack.
More food shortages, higher prices
Without this water, Pakistan could see major drops in crops like cotton, rice, and wheat.
That means more food shortages and higher prices in a country already struggling with inflation and energy issues.
Borrowing money to cover imports might get tougher too.
Sinha's focus on terrorism crackdowns
Sinha paid tribute to those killed in Pahalgam and talked about new crackdowns on terrorism—like Operation Sindoor and supporting global efforts to label groups like The Resistance Front as terrorists.
He made it clear: Jammu & Kashmir is stepping up efforts to end terrorism for good.