Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst in Kullu triggers flash floods, landslides

389 roads shut, water supplies hit

To keep students safe, schools in Kullu and Banjar were closed on orders from Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh.

In Shimla, 40 people had to evacuate after a big landslide near Ramchandra Chowk.

Across Himachal Pradesh, 389 roads—including two highways—are shut, hundreds of power transformers are down, and water supplies have been hit.

Since June 20, the state has faced huge losses from 74 flash floods, 36 cloudbursts, and 70 major landslides.