Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst in Kullu triggers flash floods, landslides
Heavy rains have caused flash floods and landslides in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, after a cloudburst hit Kanon village.
The sudden downpour washed away a bridge and three shops, while landslides damaged roads and local infrastructure, making travel difficult across the region.
389 roads shut, water supplies hit
To keep students safe, schools in Kullu and Banjar were closed on orders from Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh.
In Shimla, 40 people had to evacuate after a big landslide near Ramchandra Chowk.
Across Himachal Pradesh, 389 roads—including two highways—are shut, hundreds of power transformers are down, and water supplies have been hit.
Since June 20, the state has faced huge losses from 74 flash floods, 36 cloudbursts, and 70 major landslides.