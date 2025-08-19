Jaishankar meets Wang Yi in New Delhi
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with China's Wang Yi in New Delhi this week, stirring up questions about India's Taiwan policy.
While Chinese media suggested India reaffirmed Taiwan as part of China, Indian officials clarified they still keep up economic and cultural ties with Taiwan—just not formal diplomatic ones.
Resumption of fertilizer and rare earth exports to India
China has now agreed to resume exports of fertilizers and rare earths to India, which are pretty important for things like manufacturing and infrastructure here.
Even as border tensions continue, both sides seem interested in keeping trade open.
India's careful approach—recognizing China officially but still working with Taiwan—shows its balancing act in a tricky region.
The meeting signals a push for less tension and more cooperation going forward.