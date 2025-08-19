Jaishankar meets Wang Yi in New Delhi

Resumption of fertilizer and rare earth exports to India

China has now agreed to resume exports of fertilizers and rare earths to India, which are pretty important for things like manufacturing and infrastructure here.

Even as border tensions continue, both sides seem interested in keeping trade open.

India's careful approach—recognizing China officially but still working with Taiwan—shows its balancing act in a tricky region.

The meeting signals a push for less tension and more cooperation going forward.