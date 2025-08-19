Next Article
Mumbai rain: IMD issues red alert; schools, offices shut
Mumbai has been hit with over 200mm of rain in just 24 hours, leading the IMD to issue a red alert for extremely heavy showers and strong winds.
With many low-lying areas flooded, the BMC has called off school and government office work for now.
Roads and public transport are seeing major slowdowns across the city.
Train lines shut, bus routes diverted
Train lines like Central Railway's harbor route between CSMT and Kurla are shut due to waterlogged tracks, and Western Railway is facing big delays too.
Several BEST bus routes have been diverted to manage traffic jams.
Officials are asking everyone to avoid non-essential travel as more rain is likely—so if you're in Mumbai, it's best to stay safe indoors until things clear up.