Maharashtra on red alert as floods hit agriculture, city life
Maharashtra is dealing with major floods after heavy rain this week, with over 10 lakh acres of farmland submerged.
The IMD has put Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Gadchiroli on red alert. Other districts are also on high alert.
Authorities are sharing updates every few hours and asking people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
Schools, colleges shut; NDRF, Army helping in rescue work
Flooding has hit both city life and agriculture hard—fields are damaged and farmers' livelihoods are at risk.
In cities like Mumbai, schools and colleges in several districts with a red alert have been shut due to the severe weather forecast, messed up traffic, and made daily routines tough.
Rescue teams from the NDRF and Army are helping people in trouble.
Mumbai Police working to restore traffic at night
Mumbai Police are out helping stranded folks and keeping traffic moving at night.
State leaders are meeting often to manage rescue work across all 36 districts.
People living near the Mithi river might be moved for safety, and everyone is being urged to follow official advice until things improve.