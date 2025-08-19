Mumbai on edge as Mithi river nears danger mark
Mumbai has been drenched by torrential rain, forcing 400 people to leave their homes near the Mithi River as water levels creep dangerously high.
The city's civic body (BMC) has been helping with evacuations, while the weather department (IMD) put out a red alert for Mumbai and the Konkan region.
Disaster response teams deployed
Disaster response teams are now stationed across Maharashtra—five in Mumbai alone—with one team monitoring the Mithi River closely.
Some areas got over 200mm of rain in just 24 hours; Vikhroli topped the charts at 255.5mm.
Central Mumbai saw heavier rain than the suburbs early Tuesday, leading to major water-logging and travel chaos in spots like Borivali, Andheri, Dadar, and Gandhi Market.
Roads and trains have taken a hit, making daily commutes tough for everyone.