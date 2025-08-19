Mumbai on edge as Mithi river nears danger mark

Disaster response teams deployed

Disaster response teams are now stationed across Maharashtra—five in Mumbai alone—with one team monitoring the Mithi River closely.

Some areas got over 200mm of rain in just 24 hours; Vikhroli topped the charts at 255.5mm.

Central Mumbai saw heavier rain than the suburbs early Tuesday, leading to major water-logging and travel chaos in spots like Borivali, Andheri, Dadar, and Gandhi Market.

Roads and trains have taken a hit, making daily commutes tough for everyone.