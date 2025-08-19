Next Article
Pune on yellow alert; Ratnagiri, Kolhapur under orange alert
The IMD has put Pune on a yellow alert due to ongoing intense monsoon showers. Ghat regions in Pune and Satara are under red alert for possible flooding and landslides, while Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur face an orange alert.
Rain is expected to ease up from Wednesday, but scattered showers will stick around through the week.
Flash flood risks up in Pune, nearby districts
Rivers like the Panchganga are swelling—Kolhapur just saw a big dam release with water levels close to flood warning marks.
Flash flood risks are up for Pune and nearby districts over the next 24 hours.
In Mumbai, heavy rain has disrupted public transport and closed schools, so local officials are urging everyone to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel.