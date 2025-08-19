Pune on yellow alert; Ratnagiri, Kolhapur under orange alert India Aug 19, 2025

The IMD has put Pune on a yellow alert due to ongoing intense monsoon showers. Ghat regions in Pune and Satara are under red alert for possible flooding and landslides, while Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur face an orange alert.

Rain is expected to ease up from Wednesday, but scattered showers will stick around through the week.