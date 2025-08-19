Telangana floods: 7 dead, IMD warns of more heavy rain

Roads washed away, crops damaged

The flooding is being driven by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, causing reservoirs to overflow and even submerging places like the Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple.

Roads have been washed away in multiple districts, crops are damaged, and there have been drownings at waterfalls and in flash floods.

Rescue teams—including police and disaster response forces—are working around the clock to evacuate people and search for those missing.