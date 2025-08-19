Telangana floods: 7 dead, IMD warns of more heavy rain
Telangana has been hit hard by flash floods and incessant heavy rain since August 12, leaving seven people dead.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put several districts under red alert for extremely heavy rainfall through August 19, while many others are on orange or yellow alert.
Roads washed away, crops damaged
The flooding is being driven by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, causing reservoirs to overflow and even submerging places like the Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple.
Roads have been washed away in multiple districts, crops are damaged, and there have been drownings at waterfalls and in flash floods.
Rescue teams—including police and disaster response forces—are working around the clock to evacuate people and search for those missing.
Over 650 sheep rescued
In Kamareddy district, four shepherds and over 650 sheep were rescued after being stranded on a river islet for eight hours—a reminder of how tough things are right now, but also how hard teams are working to help those affected.