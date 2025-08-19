Karnataka 'body parts' case: Forensic tests on bones, soil begin

Forensic results will shape next steps in investigation

The SIT is testing bones and soil for signs of trauma or poisoning—a process expected to take 45-90 days.

Excavations have paused for now, but since 1995, over 200 unidentified bodies have reportedly been buried in the area.

Even after searching 17 sites and finding items like a PAN card, investigators haven't yet matched any remains to missing people.

The forensic results will shape where this high-profile case goes next.