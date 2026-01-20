Himachal Pradesh faces severe water crisis after record dry spell
Himachal Pradesh is in the middle of a serious water crunch, with January 2026 seeing barely any rain—down by 93%.
Nearly 30% of the 1,550 functional water schemes in Chamba and Kangra have been affected, with spring-sourced schemes (which depend on winter recharge) facing depletion.
If things don't change soon, the shortage could get worse in just 10-15 days.
Why does this matter?
About 30% of local water supply schemes in these districts are already hit, so towns like Palampur, Dharamshala, and Dalhousie have started rationing water.
Less snow this winter means rivers aren't getting their usual refill either.
This isn't just about taps running dry—it's also leading to more landslides and wildfires, affecting millions downstream.
The IMD says there might be some rain or snow later this week, but for now, everyone's hoping for relief.