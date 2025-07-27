Next Article
Himachal Pradesh floods: Death toll rises, over 250 roads closed
Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has faced floods, landslides, and cloudbursts. Over 40 flash floods and 25 cloudbursts have hit the state.
An orange alert warns of more heavy rain and storms in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts this Tuesday.
The extreme weather has claimed about 130 lives so far, with 34 still missing.
More than 1,300 houses are damaged and over 250 roads are closed—Mandi alone saw 131 road closures from cloudbursts.
Power supply is also disrupted in many areas as hundreds of transformers went down.