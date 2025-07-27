Delhi's new logistics policy aims to reduce traffic, pollution

Plan to shift warehouses to outskirts

The plan? Shift warehouses to the outskirts, build three huge logistics hubs with modern facilities, and keep operations running 24/7.

There's a strong push for electric and CNG vehicles for last-mile deliveries, digital booking for parking spots, and fewer licensing hassles—all meant to make things smoother and greener.

The government says these changes will boost Delhi's logistics game, improve air quality, and support climate goals.

Public feedback is being invited before anything gets finalized, so your voice can actually shape how this rolls out.