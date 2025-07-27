Delhi's new logistics policy aims to reduce traffic, pollution
Delhi just dropped a draft for its Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2025, hoping to clear up the city's notorious traffic jams and cut down on pollution.
With nearly 2 lakh freight vehicles moving 10 lakh tons every day—plus a big chunk just passing through—the roads are packed and the air quality is deteriorating.
Plan to shift warehouses to outskirts
The plan? Shift warehouses to the outskirts, build three huge logistics hubs with modern facilities, and keep operations running 24/7.
There's a strong push for electric and CNG vehicles for last-mile deliveries, digital booking for parking spots, and fewer licensing hassles—all meant to make things smoother and greener.
The government says these changes will boost Delhi's logistics game, improve air quality, and support climate goals.
Public feedback is being invited before anything gets finalized, so your voice can actually shape how this rolls out.